Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
