Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.01 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $338,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

