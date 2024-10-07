Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Larimar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $424.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Larimar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

