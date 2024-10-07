Li Auto’s (LI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their neutral rating on shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Macquarie currently has a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Li Auto from $25.50 to $29.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.66.

Li Auto stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Li Auto has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 7.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. SIH Partners LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 508.2% during the first quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 890,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 744,419 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after buying an additional 604,773 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter valued at about $14,816,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Li Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $17,696,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

