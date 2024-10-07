Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) PT Raised to $620.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $562.54.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $605.13 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $611.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

