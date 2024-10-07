Loop Capital Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) to Hold

Loop Capital downgraded shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AZEK. DA Davidson downgraded AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AZEK from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.94.

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $43.79 on Friday. AZEK has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.88.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. AZEK had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AZEK will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,705 shares in the company, valued at $7,742,656.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,770,537. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AZEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in AZEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,631,000 after acquiring an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in AZEK in the first quarter worth approximately $26,360,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in AZEK by 162.4% in the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 742,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP purchased a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $16,174,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

