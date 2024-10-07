Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Receives $43.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

CART has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CART

Insider Transactions at Maplebear

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $1,163,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,844,778 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,320.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $91,962.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,779,008.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,824. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $3,520,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 389.5% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $587,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $40.41 on Monday. Maplebear has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.35 million. Maplebear had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 52.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.