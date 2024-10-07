Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MRO. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $27.61 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,033,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $1,033,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,489.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dane E. Whitehead sold 52,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $1,430,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

