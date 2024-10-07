MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 9th

Shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, October 9th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 8th.

MicroCloud Hologram Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLO opened at $0.25 on Monday. MicroCloud Hologram has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $98.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) by 1,122.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 7.21% of MicroCloud Hologram worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

