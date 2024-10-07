Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Minerals Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $76.03 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $90.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 1,857.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.
