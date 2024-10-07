MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $110.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.09.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $105.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.56. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.30%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,805.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $31,891.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,805.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,575 shares of company stock worth $303,660. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.