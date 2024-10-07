MoneyLion’s (ML) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ML. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of MoneyLion to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

MoneyLion Price Performance

ML opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.69. MoneyLion has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.03 million. MoneyLion had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.72%. MoneyLion’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MoneyLion

In other news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $907,998.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at $32,308,738. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 20,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $907,998.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,308,738. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark Torossian sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $36,576.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,914.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,737 shares of company stock worth $4,028,078 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 500.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 114.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after buying an additional 24,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyLion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MoneyLion by 24.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

