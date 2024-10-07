MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CFO Sells $482,775.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.25, for a total transaction of $482,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,307 shares in the company, valued at $20,578,668.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $1,261,150.00.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $265.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.97 and its 200 day moving average is $289.99.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $465.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 682.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

