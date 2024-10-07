NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NWG. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NatWest Group Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NWG stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NatWest Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NatWest Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.1543 dividend. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NatWest Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 9,678,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 205,439 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 9.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,623,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NatWest Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,402,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after buying an additional 765,671 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,127,000 after buying an additional 627,097 shares in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

