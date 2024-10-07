Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.57.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 4.9 %

NCLH stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 105.44% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.