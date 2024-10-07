Okeanis Eco Tankers (ECO) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) is one of 56 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Okeanis Eco Tankers to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Okeanis Eco Tankers pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Okeanis Eco Tankers pays out 105.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 37.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okeanis Eco Tankers 30.17% 28.35% 10.54% Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 31.79% 16.24% 8.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okeanis Eco Tankers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors 262 1572 1842 80 2.46

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Okeanis Eco Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.72%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 21.87%. Given Okeanis Eco Tankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Okeanis Eco Tankers is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Okeanis Eco Tankers and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Okeanis Eco Tankers $403.85 million $145.25 million 8.22 Okeanis Eco Tankers Competitors $687.47 million $121.79 million 13.57

Okeanis Eco Tankers’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Okeanis Eco Tankers. Okeanis Eco Tankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Okeanis Eco Tankers

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

