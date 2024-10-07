Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORMP opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. As a group, analysts forecast that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORMP. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 1,379,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 329,495 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

