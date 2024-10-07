Payfare (TSE:PAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payfare (TSE:PAY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PAY. B. Riley cut Payfare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered Payfare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th.
Payfare (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). Payfare had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of C$55.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.97 million. Analysts anticipate that Payfare will post 0.1716172 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.
