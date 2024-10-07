Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 400,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $2,137,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,333,728.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $58,517.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,715,763.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 560,901 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,620 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 509,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 264,978 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,227 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 387,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $7.71 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

