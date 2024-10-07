Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

NASDAQ POWL opened at $242.99 on Friday. Powell Industries has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $248.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day moving average is $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Powell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Powell Industries will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $5,339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $5,339,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 682,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,704,513.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,552 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Powell Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

