Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Powerfleet Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AIOT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $537.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.68. Powerfleet has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. Equities analysts predict that Powerfleet will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Powerfleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

