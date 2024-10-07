PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) Declares Dividend of $0.08

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, October 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS PTAIY opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.08. PT Astra International Tbk has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $7.89.
PT Astra International Tbk Company Profile
