Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.36.

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $334.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Public Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $345.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.68. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.05 and a 200-day moving average of $300.99.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 44.88% and a return on equity of 36.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after buying an additional 173,975 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Public Storage by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.