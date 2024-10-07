Raymond James Begins Coverage on Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Mural Oncology in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of MURA stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.51. Mural Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Mural Oncology (NASDAQ:MURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Mural Oncology will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mural Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mural Oncology in the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.