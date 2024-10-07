Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a hold rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Shares of CBOE opened at $210.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $205.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.28. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

