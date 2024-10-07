RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RPM. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on RPM International from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.70.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $128.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. RPM International has a twelve month low of $88.84 and a twelve month high of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPM International will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,590,982.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 1,452 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total transaction of $171,031.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,890.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 57,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $6,625,052.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,590,982.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in RPM International by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,708,000 after buying an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPM International by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $630,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

