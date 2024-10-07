RTX (NYSE:RTX) Lifted to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $109.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $124.91 on Thursday. RTX has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.49.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RTX news, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $938,763.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,111.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

