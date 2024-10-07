Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

