Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEARCA:BRW)

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $7.94.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
