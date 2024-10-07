Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Director Sylvain Dumoulin Sells 5,000 Shares

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.00, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00.

SIS stock opened at C$22.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.50. Savaria Co. has a twelve month low of C$12.21 and a twelve month high of C$22.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$20.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.02. Savaria had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of C$221.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$213.08 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Savaria Co. will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Savaria and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Savaria from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins upped their target price on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.79.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

