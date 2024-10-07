Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.38.

Shares of SRRK opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market cap of $591.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter worth $6,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 159.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 444,961 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

