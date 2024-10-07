SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering raised SM Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.40.

SM Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

SM Energy stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in SM Energy by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

