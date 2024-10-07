Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.