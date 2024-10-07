Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

