Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00.

Source Energy Services Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

