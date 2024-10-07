Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$20.00.
Source Energy Services Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$11.89 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.29 and a 1-year high of C$18.45. The firm has a market cap of C$161.11 million, a PE ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.22.
About Source Energy Services
