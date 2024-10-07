SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Signal and SRIVARU”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.72 billion 3.22 $157.40 million $2.96 30.64 SRIVARU $42,538.00 65.64 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 1 0 3.00 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Federal Signal and SRIVARU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.16% 18.31% 11.35% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Signal beats SRIVARU on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

