Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STLA. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $16.44 price objective (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.34.

STLA opened at $13.32 on Thursday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

