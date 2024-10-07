Stifel Nicolaus Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $8.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.13 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,236,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 7,553,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,493,000 after buying an additional 904,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,705,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,438,000 after purchasing an additional 762,437 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at $4,274,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP increased its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 884,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 252,946 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

