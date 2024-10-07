StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.89. TherapeuticsMD has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TherapeuticsMD

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearline Capital LP increased its position in TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 636,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 101,282 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TherapeuticsMD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

