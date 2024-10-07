StockNews.com Downgrades Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) to Sell

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $45.99.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.70. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 50.07% and a return on equity of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $185,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,690.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,067. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $2,133,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

