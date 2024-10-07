StockNews.com Downgrades Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Sanmina Trading Up 1.1 %

SANM opened at $67.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $76.84.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). Sanmina had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,294,883. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,108,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,175,000 after acquiring an additional 130,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 14.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 875,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,977,000 after acquiring an additional 107,474 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 8.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,168,289 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 747,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after purchasing an additional 69,300 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.