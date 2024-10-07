StockNews.com Downgrades Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Ultralife from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of Ultralife stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 192.1% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,024,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 51,399 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 66,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 4.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 146,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

