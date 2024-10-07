StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of CHCI stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $114.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $12.24.
Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.
