StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Park City Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

