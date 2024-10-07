StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Park City Group stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $178.12 million, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.10. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50.
Park City Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Park City Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Key Stocks to Ride China’s Stimulus-Driven Growth
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks Set to Supercharge Your Portfolio
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.