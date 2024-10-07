StockNews.com Lowers Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

ESEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Euroseas to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Euroseas Stock Down 11.5 %

ESEA opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $312.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average is $39.31. Euroseas has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.43. Euroseas had a return on equity of 38.07% and a net margin of 57.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euroseas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Euroseas by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 46,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Euroseas in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Euroseas during the first quarter valued at $1,300,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Euroseas by 18.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

