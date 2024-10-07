SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SXC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SXC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 64,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,843,301 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,124,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 176,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 19,020 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

