SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
SunCoke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of SXC opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SunCoke Energy has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.04.
SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 9.56%. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy Company Profile
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
