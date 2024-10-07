Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrise Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Sunrise Realty Trust Price Performance

Sunrise Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of SUNS opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23. Sunrise Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $14.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, President Robyn Tannenbaum acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Robyn Tannenbaum bought 15,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $204,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $204,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 25,000 shares of Sunrise Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 420,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,506.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 157,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,658. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sunrise Realty Trust

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

