Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Surgery Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.83. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,318,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,098,000 after purchasing an additional 295,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,099,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,585,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,880,000 after purchasing an additional 73,007 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 47.7% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,707,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,484 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,643,000 after purchasing an additional 589,499 shares during the period.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

