T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Raised to $109.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an underweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $108.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total transaction of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,831.47. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $1,230,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,255.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,609,000 after buying an additional 109,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 65,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $8,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

