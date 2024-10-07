Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Receives $47.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.07.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $25.99 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 111.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Tapestry by 34.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,226 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

