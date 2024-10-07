TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$67.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on TC Energy from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.23.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

TC Energy stock opened at C$61.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.76. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$44.70 and a 52 week high of C$65.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.82.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.78 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. Research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4244068 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Insider Transactions at TC Energy

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima purchased 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. In other news, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$63.06 per share, with a total value of C$34,367.70. Also, Director Rosemary K. Stevens sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.88, for a total value of C$71,856.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,101.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,479 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,018. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

