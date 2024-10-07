Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $310.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group cut Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.54.

Tesla Stock Up 3.9 %

TSLA stock opened at $250.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.78. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $798.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 549,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $108,638,000 after buying an additional 206,248 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 138.1% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,969 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 236,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,130 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,941,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

