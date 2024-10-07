The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
The InterGroup Trading Up 7.6 %
INTG opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
