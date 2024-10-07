The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

The InterGroup Trading Up 7.6 %

INTG opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned about 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

